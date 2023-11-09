Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discuss strategic partnership prospects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed prospects for expanding strategic partnership, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who arrived in Tashkent city to participate in the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda in the context of the implementation of agreements at the highest level, and also noted with satisfaction the consistent development and strengthening of the Uzbek-Turkmen multifaceted cooperation and in-depth strategic partnership.

Furthermore, the heads of both states stressed the expansion of practical cooperation in the field of trade, industry, energy, water management, transport and other priority areas, while adding that at the moment cooperation is actively carried out in the interregional, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

At the end of the meeting, the parties discussed regional agenda and issues of cooperation within multilateral structures.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in Ashgabat in November 2021.