Turkmenistan, Nippon Foundation discuss expansion and strengthening of further co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 9. Turkmenistan and the Nippon Foundation of Japan discussed the expansion and strengthening of further cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Myahri Byashimova and Executive Director of the Nippon Foundation Yuji Mori, who is on a visit to Ashgabat.

During the discussion, the sides noted the fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in the political and diplomatic sphere, in the field of trade and economic ties and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The Turkmenistan's side noted that for many years leading Japanese companies have been working productively in various sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan.

In this context, the parties exchanged views on a number of important aspects within the framework of expanding and strengthening further cooperation of Turkmenistan on projects of the Nippon Foundation, including such projects as 'JACAFA', 'NipCA', 'Read Japan', etc.

At the same time, the parties discussed further prospects for the development of effective cooperation in the field of education, science, healthcare, sports and tourism.

Nippon Foundation is a Japanese organization that finances charitable projects and was founded in 1962. Its main goal is to promote social and humanitarian initiatives, including education, medicine, culture and social well-being.