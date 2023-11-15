Turkmenistan, Pakistan deliberate on advancing trade and economic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 15. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Sajjad Sarwar and President of the President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

During the meeting, the sides considered in detail the prospects for expanding trade and economic ties between Turkmenistan and Pakistan, discussed various aspects of strengthening bilateral partnership and considered opportunities for further joint development.

During the meetings, Turkmenistan shared its economic programs, the country's foreign and domestic policy, and also highlighted issues related to the active construction of the new administrative center of the Ahal region, the 'smart' Arkadag city.

Meanwhile, in mid-September of this year, Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov, expressed his country's interest in strengthening economic partnership with Turkmenistan.

