Turkmenistan and United Nations target to carry off SDGs

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 16. The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Permanent Mission of Ashgabat to the UN signed an Action Plan within the framework of the implementation of the current Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports.

The signed document reflects a common vision of the future on the way to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The private sector, which is a prominent actor in Turkmenistan's economy, is critical to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Furthermore, the private sector is leading the way in introducing numerous sorts of innovation in commerce, finance, and investment.

The private sector is quite diverse in its structure: major enterprises and financial institutions, individual entrepreneurs, industry and professional associations.

Meanwhile, the development of collaboration between the UN and Turkmenistan is a dynamic process based on shared commitments to sustainable development, human rights, and global issues.

The country is actively involved in UN partnership initiatives, focusing on improving education, health, and environmental sustainability.

