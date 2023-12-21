Ashgabat to host meeting of Russian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 21. The next meeting of the Russian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Ashgabat in early 2024, Trend reports.

Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko discussed the organization of the meeting during recent phone talks.

A wide range of issues related to the realization of the potential of Turkmen-Russian cooperation in the economic, scientific and educational spheres will be put on the agenda of the forum.

Turkmenistan and Russia maintain close relations based on a long-term strategic partnership.

Thus, in the field of politics, the emphasis is on regular high-level meetings and the coordination of common approaches to global and regional issues, and economic cooperation is actively developing, with a focus on trade and investment, which contributes to the mutual well-being of both countries.