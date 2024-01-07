Turkmenistan to supply significant electricity volume to Afghanistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 7. Turkmenistan and the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) energy company have signed a deal to supply 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours in 2024, Trend reports.

The contract was signed during the visit of DABS CEO Muhammad Hanif Hamza to Turkmenistan, who met with the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Annageldi Saparov and the management of Turkmenistan's Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation.

The deal provides for the supply of Turkmen electricity through four lines: Andkhoy, Akina, Badgis, and Turgundi-Herat.

During the meetings in Ashgabat, Muhammad Hanif Hamza confirmed that Afghanistan is committed to completing the construction of a 500 kW transmission line between Shebergan and Argandi, which will increase electricity imports from Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively developing the electricity generation sector, focusing efforts on increasing capacity and diversifying sources.

This active focus on the development of electricity production allows Turkmenistan not only to meet its own energy needs but also to establish promising contracts for the supply of electricity abroad, also contributing to the strengthening of economic relations with neighboring countries.