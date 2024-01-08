Turkmenistan to pay special attention to co-op with international financial organizations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 8. Turkmenistan will pay special attention to cooperation with international financial organizations this year, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, the plans, taking into account the tasks set, provide for measures to ensure the intensive socio-economic development of the country, modernization of national economy, further introduction of modern digital technologies, successful execution of the State budget, improvement of investment policy, etc.

He noted that special attention will be paid to cooperation with international financial organizations and the use of advanced foreign experience.

Turkmenistan has consistently witnessed economic expansion through concerted endeavors in the energy, transportation, and infrastructure domains.

The country is proactively enacting initiatives to draw in foreign investments, with a particular emphasis on diversifying the economy and enhancing the overall business environment.

