Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss state of trade and economic partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 10. Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discussed the current state and prospects of trade and economic partnership, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Turkmen Foreign Minister Ahmed Kurbanov and Ambassador of Tajikistan to Ashgabat Vafo Niyatbekzoda.

During the meeting, the parties noted the need to increase trade turnover, and also reviewed the implementation of the decisions of the meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, which took place in November 2023 in Dushanbe.

In the course of the meeting, diplomats engaged in discussions regarding the prospective development of bilateral cooperation across various domains, encompassing political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

The deliberations aimed to explore opportunities for advancing mutual interests and fostering strengthened ties in these crucial areas.

The sides positively assessed the results of the May visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan, which confirmed the commitment to further strengthen relations between the countries.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan represents an important strategic step in strengthening mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

New initiatives in the fields of trade, energy and transport infrastructure, as well as strengthening cultural ties, contribute to deepening mutual understanding and assistance in various fields.

