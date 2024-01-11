UN unveils Turkmenistan's GDP growth projections for 2024-2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 11. The UN predicts Turkmenistan's GDP growth this year at the level of 5.9 percent, Trend reports.

According to the report 'World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024' by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), Turkmenistan's real GDP growth will reach 6 percent in 2025.

Furthermore, the report shows that the country's economic growth in 2023 amounted to 6.2 percent.

In general, among the Central Asian countries, Uzbekistan's real GDP growth is estimated at 6 percent, while in Tajikistan it is 5.6 percent, and in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan it is 4.8 percent in 2024.

Meanwhile, the development of Turkmenistan's GDP represents a complex dynamic supported by diverse strategic initiatives.

The country is actively investing in the oil and gas sector, the main source of exports, improving the processes of extraction and processing of energy carriers, while simultaneously implementing measures to diversify the economy, including the development of transport infrastructure, investments in agriculture and stimulation of the non-industrial sector.