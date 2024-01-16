Turkmenistan, Afghanistan agree to hold bilateral trade meetings

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement on holding bilateral trade meetings that promote direct interaction between entrepreneurs of both countries, Trend reports.

This agreement was reached during a meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Kabul, Khoja Ovezov, and the acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi.

During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the organization of an exhibition in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, which should become a key platform for the demonstration of Afghan products.

The upcoming exhibition, scheduled to take place shortly, is designed to provide Afghan enterprises with an opportunity to showcase their products and establish contacts in the Turkmen market.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to increasing Afghanistan's exports to Turkmenistan and discussed strategies to improve the trade balance between the two countries.

In particular, the Turkmen side has shown great interest in the import of Afghan marble, which opens up perspective opportunities for the development of the Afghan marble industry.

Meanwhile, the turnover of goods between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan reached approximately $481 million last year, with Turkmenistan exporting electricity, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas, while Afghanistan reciprocated by sending various items such as marble and certain agricultural products.