Turkmenistan, Italy debate development of crucial areas of cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Turkmenistan and Italy discussed topical aspects of bilateral cooperation in priority areas of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during an online meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Italy Toyli Komekov and Director for International Relations and European Affairs of the Regione del Veneto Annalisa Bisson.

During the discussions, the parties placed particular emphasis on the effective implementation of bilateral visits, recognizing them as pivotal instruments for fostering stronger diplomatic ties, enhancing mutual understanding, and promoting collaborative initiatives.

Ambassador Komekov underscored that consistent engagement at the highest echelons is not only important but also a pivotal factor driving the upward dynamics of relations between the countries.

Recognizing regular contacts at the highest levels as a key element, he emphasized their instrumental role in fortifying diplomatic bonds, cultivating mutual trust, and facilitating positive developments in the bilateral relationship.

In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to fostering an active and ongoing dialogue, aiming to sustain and deepen the bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Veneto region.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel