EU and Turkmenistan to discuss further plans for partnership development

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas will visit the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat city, on January 17 this year as part of a working visit to five Central Asian countries, Trend reports.

The visit was strategically planned with the overarching objective of fortifying and enhancing diplomatic ties between the EU and the nations comprising Central Asia.

During his working visit to Ashgabat, the Vice-President of the European Commission is expected to meet with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The visit highlights the growing importance of the partnership between the EU and Central Asia, which promotes opportunities for mutual growth and development.

Meanwhile, the visit precedes the upcoming Global Gateway Forum on sustainable transport EU - Central Asia, which will be held on January 29-30 this year in Brussels city, Belgium.

The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU member states from January through October 2023 amounted to more than 1.5 billion euros, while Turkmen exports during this period amounted to almost 962.4 million euros, and imports of goods from EU countries amounted to 543.3 million euros.

The total trade turnover between Turkmenistan and EU countries from 2018 through 2022 exceeded 4.68 billion euros, with the highest volume observed in 2021, reaching 1.35 billion euros.

