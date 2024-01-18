Turkmenistan discusses preparations for EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 18. Turkmenistan and the European Commission discussed the preparation and organization at a high level of the 20th EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting, planned in Ashgabat this year, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting in Ashgabat between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key aspects of Turkmenistan's cooperation with the EU and prospects for its further development, paying special attention to the areas of security, digitalization, water management, transport, and education.

The parties expressed interest in deepening long-term cooperation, both on a bilateral basis and in the European Union-Central Asia format.

At the same time, Rashid Meredov and Margaritis Schinas exchanged views on the issues of the Global Gateway Forum, which is scheduled to be held on January 29–30, 2024.

Meanwhile, Margaritis Schinas visited Turkmenistan as part of a working trip to all Central Asian countries, where he also held a meeting with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during which they exchanged views on the prospects for mutual cooperation, taking into account priority areas and available opportunities.

