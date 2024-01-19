Turkmenistan engages in talks with IICAS to strengthen relations with Uzbekistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 19. Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Tashkent Shadurdy Meredov and Director of the International Institute for Central Asia Studies (IICAS) Javlon Vakhabov discussed the agenda for the further development of Uzbek-Turkmen relations, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed further prospects for strategic interaction between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and also exchanged views on the implementation of previously reached agreements including cooperation between the expert and analytical circles of the two countries.

They stressed that the Turkmen-Uzbek partnership is based on a solid foundation of common history and cultural values.

Furthermore, the parties also touched upon issues of economic cooperation: the growth of trade turnover over the past year, joint work on the creation of the Shavat-Dashoguz border trade zone, as well as the mutual interest of the countries in establishing transport and logistics networks and multilateral corridors were noted.

At the end of the meeting, the Director of IICAS and the Turkmenistan's diplomat agreed to hold joint conferences and round tables with the involvement of Uzbek, Turkmen and international researchers in order to intensify scientific and expert exchanges.

Meanwhile, the International Institute for Central Asia Studies (IICAS) is an international organization established to promote the sustainable socio-economic development of the countries of Central Asia.

Founded with the aim of ensuring cooperation and mutual understanding in the region, IICAS is engaged in research, knowledge exchange, as well as the development and implementation of projects in various fields such as education, science, culture, and social development.

