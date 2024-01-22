Turkmenistan hunts for drinking water deposits

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 22. Specialists from Turkmenistan's Turkmengeology State Corporation are performing hydrogeological exploration work to locate and discover sources of drinking water in the country's provinces, Trend reports.

This was announced to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov by Deputy Chairman of the Government, Batyr Amanov, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

It was noted at the meeting that modern technologies and equipment are used in the exploration of groundwater.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the relevance of the tasks of hydrogeologists in the search for drinking water deposits, emphasizing the importance of scientific support for this activity and advocating the strengthening of its material and technical component.

Furthermore, water difficulties were addressed in the report of Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Tangryguly Atakhallyev, who reported on actions taken to increase water reserves in reservoirs for crop irrigation purposes.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's water industry contributes significantly to the country's economic and agricultural growth.

Irrigation systems developed within the framework of government programs allow the optimal use of water resources for rural agriculture, resulting in increased yields and a reduction in reliance on unpredictable weather conditions.

