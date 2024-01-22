Turkmenistan's entrepreneurs eager to expand presence in Iranian market

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 22. Entrepreneurs from Turkmenistan wish to participate in the ExpoIran international exhibition to promote their products on the Iranian market, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Ashgabat Ali Mojtaba Roozbahani.

At the meeting, the sides discussed ways to further develop trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Iran and expand the range of mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on holding regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation, organizing events between the business circles of the border regions of the two countries, as well as joint exhibitions and fairs.

Meanwhile, from November 17 to 19 last year, a specialized exhibition called Iran Prože was held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

The exhibition was attended by about 100 Iranian companies operating in various industries, including construction materials, machinery, engineering services, hydroelectric power, energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, education and trade sectors.