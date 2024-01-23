Turkmenistan plans to build ferroalloy production plant

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. The Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan plans to expand its capacities through the construction of a new ferroalloy production plant, Trend reports.

The ministry is currently looking for a contractor to develop a feasibility study for the construction of a ferroalloy production plant in the country.

To do this, the ministry will accept written proposals from interested companies until February 20 of this year, after which it is planned to finalize the contract with the contractor.

It is assumed that the new plant will produce such popular materials as ferrosilicon, silicon carbide and technical silicon, which play an important role in the development of science, technology and industry.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively building new enterprises, which stimulates the dynamic development of the industry in the country.

The introduction of modern technologies and innovative approaches into production processes helps to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of enterprises.