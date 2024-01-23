Turkmenistan and Japanese companies discuss new areas of economic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. Turkmenistan and Japanese companies discussed consolidating the dynamics of bilateral cooperation and defining its new prospects, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during the meeting of the Turkmen delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, with representatives of the Japanese business community.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side noted the progressive development of cooperation between the countries in the fields of energy, mining, chemical industry, and transport.

Special importance was attached to the meeting of the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with Japanese businessmen in 2022, where specific proposals were made to expand the partnership.

The negotiations discussed projects in the fields of exporting high-tech products, green energy, and attracting investments from Japanese companies in the infrastructure of Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the prospects of creating joint ventures and involving small and medium-sized businesses in the implementation of common projects.

Japanese companies showed great interest in cooperation in the field of infrastructure and energy transition in Turkmenistan, and after the main negotiations, bilateral meetings of members of the Turkmen delegation with representatives of major Japanese corporations took place.

Meanwhile, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov is on a working visit to Japan on January 22–23, 2024.

During the visit, meetings were planned in the government, parliament, relevant ministries, and departments with the leadership of financial and export credit agencies and leading Japanese companies.

