Turkmenistan and Russia explore potential for simplified customs corridor

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 24. Representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Federal Customs Service of Russia held a working meeting during which they discussed the prospects for creating a simplified customs corridor, Trend reports.

According to Turkmenistan's State Customs Service, the meeting was held online as part of the joint action plan for 2022-2024 to summarize the results of cooperation in 2023 and outline the major goals of cooperation in 2024.

In general, the meeting attendees discussed the issue of signing previously considered projects, such as the establishment of a simplified customs corridor, the organization of the exchange of preliminary information, and mutual recognition of the institution of authorized economic transactions.

The agenda also included questions about arranging training seminars and workshops for educational institution staff, as well as scheduling joint visits to share experiences in accordance with the plan.

Meanwhile, the customs sphere of Turkmenistan and Russia has been actively developing in recent years within the framework of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides are focusing on improving customs procedures, introducing modern technologies, and improving infrastructure to ensure a more efficient and transparent border crossing process.

