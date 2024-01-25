Turkmenistan and Japan outline new ways of co-op in digital technologies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 25. Turkmenistan and Japan have outlined new ways of cooperation in the field of digital technologies and innovations, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, this topic was discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Japanese Minister for Digital Transformation Taro Kono.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the fields of digital infrastructure, digitalization of the economy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, the Internet, personnel training, and updating the legislative framework.

At the same time, on the same day, representatives of the Turkmen delegation, within the framework of a working visit to Japan, held meetings at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, as well as with Japanese companies 'NTT Group' and 'NEC Corporation', during which a thorough exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation between transport, logistics, and communication spheres.

Meanwhile, in recent decades, Japan has been rapidly developing in the field of digital technologies, becoming one of the world leaders in this sector.

Government support and investments in research and development contribute to the creation of high-tech products and services, and international initiatives aimed at shaping the digital future make the country a key player in the global digital arena.

