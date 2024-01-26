Turkmenistan's Dashoguz seeks enterprise for overhaul of schools

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 26. The municipality of Dashoguz region plans to overhaul 17 secondary schools located in various districts, Trend reports.

According to official information, the municipality is currently looking for a contractor to carry out major repairs in secondary schools located in Shabat, Saparmyrat Turkmenbashi, and Akdepe districts, as well as in the city of Dashoguz.

The municipality plans to consider all proposals from interested organizations before the initial figures of February this year, after which it plans to finalize the contract with the contractor.

School reconstructions are planned in order to ensure the timely and effective use of funds allocated from the state budget for the restoration of cultural and social development facilities in 2024.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively investing in the restoration and construction of social facilities, especially focusing on the renovation of schools and hospitals.

The country, with successful cooperation with various construction companies, is implementing large-scale projects to create modern educational institutions, contributing to the development of education and improving the quality of the educational process.