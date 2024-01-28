Turkmenistan intends to expand production of import-substituting products

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 28. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to expand the production of competitive import-substituting products in the country, Trend reports.

According to an official source, he gave this instruction to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nurmuhammed Amannepesov during a government meeting.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chairman presented a report on the proposals of the intersectoral commission on ensuring the effectiveness of scientific research.

In particular, they discussed the development of technologies to expand the production of import-substituting products and the development of national industry.

After hearing the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of widespread introduction of modern technologies, in particular, the digital system in the main sectors of the national economy and conducting relevant research in this direction.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel