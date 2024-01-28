Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan intends to expand production of import-substituting products

Turkmenistan Materials 28 January 2024 02:15 (UTC +04:00)
Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 28. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to expand the production of competitive import-substituting products in the country, Trend reports.

According to an official source, he gave this instruction to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nurmuhammed Amannepesov during a government meeting.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chairman presented a report on the proposals of the intersectoral commission on ensuring the effectiveness of scientific research.

In particular, they discussed the development of technologies to expand the production of import-substituting products and the development of national industry.

After hearing the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of widespread introduction of modern technologies, in particular, the digital system in the main sectors of the national economy and conducting relevant research in this direction.

