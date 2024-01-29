Goetzpartners to provide consulting services in construction of Turkmenistan's Arkadag city

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. German Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH will provide consulting services in the construction of Turkmenistan's Arkadag city, Trend reports.

According to official data, the State Committee for Construction of Arkadag City under the President of Turkmenistan is allowed to conclude a contract with the German Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH company for the provision of consulting services for the construction of facilities in the industrial zone of the city of Arkadag.

The corresponding decree was signed by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Furthermore, food, industrial, pharmaceutical and medical products will be produced in this industrial zone of the city of Arkadag.

The participation of the German company in the project should contribute to the successful solution of the tasks outlined in the program ''Revival of a new era of a powerful state: The National Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052', as well as the harmonious development of the regions and the city of Arkadag.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan strives for sustainable industrial development, focusing on the creation and improvement of industrial zones.

As part of this strategic approach, special attention is paid to cooperation with European companies in order to attract advanced technologies, innovations and experience.

