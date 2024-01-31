Turkmenistan, Türkiye strengthen trade bonds with rising turnover

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 31.The volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Türkiye for the whole of 2023 amounted to over $2.5 billion, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Turkish Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmet Demirok said this at a press conference at the residence of the embassy in Ashgabat.

He noted that the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Türkiye has tripled over the past four years. However, the potential of economic ties is much greater, therefore, the countries intend to increase trade turnover to $5 billion in the near future.

Furthermore, the ambassador added that Türkiye is also an important transit hub for the supply of Turkmen energy resources to Europe, stressing that the parties plan to expand cooperation in the field of natural gas and electricity transportation.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye continues to develop thanks to joint projects in the fields of energy, construction of transport infrastructure, and trade, which contributes to strengthening economic ties and provides mutual benefits for both countries.