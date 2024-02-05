Turkmenistan expands trade and economic ties with foreign partners

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 5. Turkmenistan is taking the necessary steps to expand its trade and economic links with foreign countries, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, the comprehensive development of the country's trade and entrepreneurship system and increasing the role of the private sector in the national economy are among the strategic directions of the program 'Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: The National Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052'.

Furthermore, he stated that necessary measures are being implemented to expand trade and economic relations with other countries, increase the production of import-substituting products, strengthen the country's food security, modernize commercial services, and meet the population's demand for consumer goods.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively developing its economic ties with foreign partners in order to achieve long-term economic development and diversification.

The country is actively courting foreign investment in a variety of areas, particularly energy and transportation, which will help to modernize infrastructure and create new jobs.

