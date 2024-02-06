Leaders of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan strive strengthening relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 6. The heads of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan plan to make mutual visits in 2024, the Uzbek ambassador to Ashgabat, Akmaljon Kuchkarov told the Turkmen media, Trend reports.

Kuchkarov clarified that the details of the upcoming visits, including the time and venue, are currently being coordinated through diplomatic channels.

At the same time, the ambassador also noted that in order to familiarize the general Uzbek and Turkmen public with the industrial and production potential of the two countries, it is planned to hold exhibitions 'Made in Uzbekistan' and 'Made in Turkmenistan' in Tashkent and Ashgabat this year.

Furthermore, he emphasized the continuation of successful trade in natural gas and electricity between the countries, including an agreement on the supply of 2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas to Uzbekistan in 2023.

Meanwhile, in recent years, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan has been developing rapidly, with significant successes in various fields.

The two countries actively cooperate in the fields of energy, transport, and trade, which contributes to deepening economic ties and strengthening regional stability.

