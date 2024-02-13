Turkmenistan seeks to contribute to attainment of global goals

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 13. Turkmenistan, as a member of the international community, clearly formulates and implements its approaches and actions, setting priorities according to which the country's contribution will contribute to the early achievement of global goals, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who arrived at the head of the Turkmen delegation to participate in the meetings of the World Government Summit (WGS 2024).

In this context, the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan highlighted such aspects as transport connectivity and sustainability.

Meredov noted that, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, six resolutions of the UN General Assembly on sustainable transport have been adopted over the past decade.

At the same time, Meredov proposed the creation of the Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity, the Global Energy Security and Sustainability Cooperation Alliance, and the development of the Global Circular Economy Transition Framework based on the priorities of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

