Turkmenistan and Tajikistan identify priority areas of economic partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 1. Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have identified priority areas of economic partnership, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during a working visit to Dushanbe by representatives of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, where she, together with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Dushanbe Aimyrat Gochmyradov, met with Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan Haydar Rajabov.

In this context, special attention was paid by the parties to the light industry, the oil and gas sector, the food sector, and the agro-industrial complex as key areas for the intensification of bilateral partnerships.

During the talks, the parties discussed issues of further intensification of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in the field of trade and economic relations, where they noted that there is great potential for mutual realization.

Furthermore, the Tajik side welcomed Turkmenistan's intention to open a trading house in Dushanbe and expressed its readiness to provide all necessary support for its rapid launch and successful operation.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan continue to deepen economic cooperation based on common interests and the pursuit of sustainable development.

Both countries are actively developing trade and economic ties, increasing the volume of mutual trade and investment in various sectors such as energy, transport, agriculture, and tourism.

