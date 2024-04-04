Turkmenistan, Tajikistan focus on developing inter-parliamentary contacts

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 4. Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discussed the development of inter-parliamentary contacts, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the development of this cooperation was discussed during a meeting in Dushanbe city between the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the Chairman of Tajikistan’s Parliament, Rustami Emomali.

During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on the fact that, at the moment, the interstate dialogue based on the principles of trust and mutual understanding allows both countries to confidently build long-term relations, coordinate approaches on key issues of international policy, and form long-term partnership plans in the economy, trade, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The parties noted that close cooperation between the legislative bodies of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan is an important part of the development of comprehensive cooperation between the two states.

They also stressed that a lot of work has been done in recent years through the joint efforts of the parliaments of the two countries.

In particular, a stable inter-parliamentary dialogue has been established, professional communication mechanisms have been launched, and parliamentary friendship groups established in the countries play an important role in this.

To note, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid an official visit to the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, today to hold meetings and negotiations at a high state level.

During the visit, the parties reviewed a wide range of bilateral cooperation agreements and signed new partnership documents.

