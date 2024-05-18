Turkmenistan discusses prospects for developing co-op with Russian Vozrozhdenie Group

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 18. Turkmenistan discussed prospects for developing cooperation with the Russian 'Vozrozhdenie' Group, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting in Ashgabat city between the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the head of the 'Vozrozhdenie' Group of design and construction companies, Igor Bukato.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral cooperation and promising directions for its further development, taking into account the existing versatile potential and the large-scale urban development program being implemented in Turkmenistan.

It was noted that the 'Vozrozhdenie' Group is already implementing a number of important infrastructure projects in the capital of Turkmenistan.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan, implementing the strategy of innovative development, is interested in applying advanced foreign experience and modern technologies in all sectors of the economy.

In this regard, he expressed readiness to consider specific proposals from Russian partners aimed at deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

Igor Bukato, in turn, assured that 'Vozrozhdenie' Group intends to actively participate in the implementation of large-scale projects in Turkmenistan, using its rich experience and modern technological solutions.

Meanwhile, the 'Vozrozhdenie' Group of design and construction companies registered its branch in Turkmenistan in September 2009 and since then has commissioned more than 25 large infrastructure facilities in the country.