Turkmenistan ready to provide assistance to Iran in connection with helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Turkmenistan is ready to provide assistance to Iran in connection with the hard landing of a helicopter, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan says, Trend reports.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Due to weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.