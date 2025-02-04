Turkmenistan accelerates efforts to advance foreign language education

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 4. In Turkmenistan, a collection of abstracts from reports presented at the international scientific and practical conference "Innovative Methods and Technologies for Teaching Foreign Languages" has been published, according to the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The conference took place in December 2024 at the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after Dovletmammet Azadi. Leading scholars, educators, experts, and specialists in the fields of linguistics and foreign language teaching methodology from Turkmenistan and other countries participated in the event.

As a result of the conference, a collection of abstracts was published, which is registered in the Russian Science Citation Index (RSCI) and made available on the "Scientific Electronic Library" website.

The event was an important step in implementing the "Concept of Improving Foreign Language Teaching in Turkmenistan," aimed at enhancing the quality of foreign language education and training highly qualified specialists with advanced foreign language skills.