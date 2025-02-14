Trade turnover between China and Turkmenistan grows

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 14. The trade turnover between China and Turkmenistan increased in 2024 compared to 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the total trade volume between China and Turkmenistan reached $10.6 billion in 2024, which is an 11 percent increase compared to 2023.

Data from the General Administration of Customs of China shows that imports from China to Turkmenistan amounted to $1 billion, while Turkmenistan's exports to China totaled $9.6 billion. Approximately 11 percent of China's trade with Central Asia was with Turkmenistan.

The combined total trade turnover between Central Asian countries and China in 2024 reached $94.8 billion, which is a 6 percent increase from 2023 ($89.4 billion).

The predominant segment of this commerce involved Kazakhstan, totaling $43.8 billion, which constitutes more than 46 percent of the overall figure.