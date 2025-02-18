Turkmenistan hosts WTO event on trade and peace

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 18. The Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN hosted an event titled "Enhancing Resilience Through Trade: Engagement for Sustainable Peace" at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Trend reports, citing Turkmenistan's Permanent Mission to the organization.

The meeting focused on the link between economic development, sustainable peace, and the principles of neutrality.

“Turkmenistan’s experience shows that neutrality does not equate to isolation but instead creates favorable conditions for international partnerships and resilient trade,” said Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Vepa Hajiyev during his address to participants.

Representatives from international organizations, media outlets, and the private sector attended the event. WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala delivered a video message, while Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, highlighted the importance of strategic investments and sustainable business practices for fostering stability and trust in post-conflict regions.

The event served as a key platform for exchanging views, sharing best practices, and developing strategies, enabling participants from various sectors to discuss mechanisms for strengthening resilience and engaging businesses in promoting peace and stability.