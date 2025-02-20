Turkmen delegation explores Germany’s advancements in digital medicine

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. A Turkmen delegation visited leading clinics in Germany to study best practices in digital medicine, Trend reports.

The visit focused on exploring information security, artificial intelligence, and software solutions for establishing an intellectual analysis department at the new International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center in northern Ashgabat.

During their stay, the delegation toured clinics in Freiburg, Aachen, and other cities to discuss digital healthcare advancements.

Turkmen specialists examined best practices in electronic medicine, patient information management, laboratory information systems, cybersecurity technologies, artificial intelligence, and IT infrastructure organization.

Earlier in December, the nation's leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of establishing this department, ensuring its compliance with international standards, and integrating digital technologies into various sectors.