Turkmenistan showcases peace and trust initiatives in Seoul

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. A briefing on the neutrality anniversary and the "International Year of Peace and Trust" was held at the Turkmen Embassy in South Korea, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Begench Durdyev presented his country's global initiatives and outlined the planned high-level events to mark the neutrality anniversary. Special attention was given to the Concept of Priorities within the framework of the "International Year of Peace and Trust".

Participants underscored the significance of holding these events in 2025, a year that also rings in the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea.

Turkmenistan is a major business partner of South Korea. Over the past decade, Korean companies have implemented projects in Turkmenistan for the construction of factories worth a total of 4.99 billion dollars. As a result, Turkmenistan ranks as the top business and trade partner of South Korea in Central Asia.

