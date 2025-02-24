Turkmenistan focuses on simplifying customs procedures

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. An interdepartmental meeting was held at the Central Office of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The heart of the meeting revolved around cutting through the red tape to make customs procedures a walk in the park for businesses. Customs officials presented new measures aimed at accelerating trade, including advance electronic declaration of imported goods and the obtaining of Authorized Economic Operator status. This status provides companies engaged in foreign trade with various simplifications in customs procedures.

The meeting also touched on how international carriers can leverage cutting-edge technologies and digital systems to keep customs in the loop with advanced information. Customs representatives explained the procedures for clearing goods exported from Turkmenistan, including border clearance based on permits from government authorities.

Participants underscored the importance of joining forces and keeping the lines of communication open between customs, regulatory, and law enforcement agencies, along with business representatives, to boost customs efficiency and give foreign trade a leg up.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has signed key agreements with Kazakhstan (2021), Uzbekistan (2022), and Iran (2023) to improve customs and transport processes. In 2024, agreements with Tajikistan and Austria also included customs simplifications, alongside cooperation in energy, trade, and culture, strengthening Turkmenistan's global trade position.

