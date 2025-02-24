Turkmenistan appoints ambassador to Morocco

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov has signed a decree appointing Mekan Ishanguliyev, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Türkiye, as the head of Turkmenistan's diplomatic mission to Morocco, in addition to his current position, Trend reports.

Previous to his appointment as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Turkmenistan in 2022, Ishanguliyev oversaw Turkmenistan's diplomatic representation in Azerbaijan from 2017 to 2022.

During his tenure in Azerbaijan, the diplomat was the driving force behind significant agreements, like the 2021 deal that paved the way for a joint transport corridor connecting the Caspian region to Europe. In Türkiye, numerous agreements were signed under his leadership, the most recent being the 2024 gas cooperation deal, which bolstered energy relations between the two nations.

Mekan Ishanguliyev’s extensive diplomatic portfolio is poised to amplify Turkmenistan's bilateral engagements with Morocco, particularly in the realms of trade facilitation, cultural synergies, and economic advancement initiatives.