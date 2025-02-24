Turkmenistan invites China to join Ashgabat Peace and Trust forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to China, Parahat Durdyyev, and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin met to review the progress of bilateral relations, Trend reports.

The sides emphasized the dynamic development of Turkmenistan-China strategic partnerships.

Ambassador Durdyyev highlighted Turkmenistan's initiative to have the UN declare 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust and noted the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. He extended official invitations on behalf of Turkmenistan's leader to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and NPC Chairman Zhao Leji for the upcoming International Forum on Peace and Trust.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

In recent years, trade turnover between China and Turkmenistan has been steadily growing, and China is one of Turkmenistan's largest trade partners. In 2024, trade turnover between Turkmenistan and China reached $10.6 billion, marking an 11 percent increase from the previous year. These figures highlight the strengthening economic ties between the two nations, particularly in the energy sector.