Türkiye plots to substantially enhance trade with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Türkiye aims to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 billion, enhance mutual investments, and hold more frequent meetings between the business communities, said Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz wrote on X, Trend reports.

"To strengthen the brotherly ties between Türkiye and Turkmenistan and deepen our economic cooperation, we held the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Economic Cooperation Commission (IECC) with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Nökerguli Ataguliyev,” noted Vice President.

The parties identified many concrete steps in areas such as trade, investment, energy, transportation, and scientific cooperation as part of the signing of the 87-point protocol. In particular, agreements on the transportation of Turkmen gas to Türkiye and the development of the Middle Corridor will provide significant strategic benefits for both countries.

“We aim to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 billion, boost mutual investments, and hold more frequent business community meetings. Our priorities also include deepening cooperation in areas such as construction, industry, agriculture, and medical tourism”, added Cevdet Yılmaz.

Türkiye remains one of Turkmenistan’s largest trading partners. In 2024, the trade turnover between the countries reached $2.1 billion, reflecting the strong momentum in bilateral economic relations. Turkish contractors have secured new projects worth $216 million in 2024. A total of 25 ongoing projects totaling $4 billion are underway, which strengthens the economic partnership even further.