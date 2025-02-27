Türkiye proposes new co-op opportunities for Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Türkiye offered Turkmenistan to join the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries during the talks between the parliamentary delegations, Trend reports.

This proposal was voiced by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş during the working visit to Ankara of the Turkmen parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of the Majlis Dunyagozel Gulmanova. The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to interparliamentary cooperation.

The participants in the talks emphasized that parliamentary dialogue is a crucial part of deepening interstate cooperation. They noted that the parliamentary friendship groups established on a bilateral basis have effectively contributed to the exchange of experiences in legislative activities and the development of parliamentary diplomacy.

Türkiye remains one of the main trade partners of Turkmenistan. The trade turnover between the countries reached $2.1 billion in 2024, indicating strong growth in bilateral economic ties. Turkish contractors also secured new projects valued at $216 million in 2024. At present, 25 active projects worth $4 billion are underway, which further strengthens economic cooperation between the countries.