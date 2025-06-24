Turkmenistan helps repatriate nearly 4,000 foreign nationals amid Middle East crisis

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 23. Turkmenistan has facilitated the return of nearly 4,000 people to their home countries, as the nation continues to provide safe transit for foreign nationals leaving Iran through established humanitarian corridors, Trend reports.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a total of 52 countries have officially requested Ashgabat’s assistance in repatriating their citizens in light of the escalating situation in the Middle East.

The Ministry emphasized that all requests are being handled promptly in close coordination with the diplomatic missions of foreign countries accredited in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting international humanitarian efforts and ensuring the safe passage of civilians affected by the current regional crisis.