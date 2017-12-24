Turkmenistan to strengthen control over quality of construction

24 December 2017 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to improve the architectural and town-planning image of the country and strengthen control over the quality of the constructed facilities.

The contracts on construction and reconstruction of buildings, concluded with local construction enterprises upon the orders of ministries, departments, other state agencies, enterprises, organizations regardless of the form of ownership and the sources of funding, envisage a mandatory payment of five percent of the cost of actually performed work (VAT free).

According to the president’s decree signed in 2016, local construction companies must fulfill a minimum of 80 percent of the work (without taking into account the cost of building materials and equipment).

The issue is the contracts, concluded by state departments and enterprises with foreign legal entities in connection with the construction of buildings and facilities (except for special industrial buildings and facilities) in Turkmenistan and their reconstruction.

Earlier, the president decided to entrust local construction companies with construction contracts worth several billion US dollars.

According to the state plans, the share of the non-state sector of the economy in the GDP volume must reach 70 percent until 2020. Local authorities recommended entrepreneurs to establish joint ventures with foreign partners by attracting their investments.

