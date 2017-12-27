Uzbekistan expands list of business inspections carried out without coordination

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 27

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

The list of inspections of the activity of individual entrepreneurs and economic entities of Uzbekistan which are carried out without coordination has been expanded, according to the www.norma.uz legal portal.

Thus, the activity of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, clearing river beds, strengthening river banks and extracting non-metallic minerals, will be supervised without coordination.

Supervisory functions are carried out by the country’s State Committee for Nature Protection, Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, State Committee for Geology and Mineral Resources, Council of Ministers of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

The supervisory measures that do not require additional coordination are carried out within 10 calendar days.

