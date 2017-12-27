Uzbekistan expands list of business inspections carried out without coordination

27 December 2017 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 27

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

The list of inspections of the activity of individual entrepreneurs and economic entities of Uzbekistan which are carried out without coordination has been expanded, according to the www.norma.uz legal portal.

Thus, the activity of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, clearing river beds, strengthening river banks and extracting non-metallic minerals, will be supervised without coordination.

Supervisory functions are carried out by the country’s State Committee for Nature Protection, Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, State Committee for Geology and Mineral Resources, Council of Ministers of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

The supervisory measures that do not require additional coordination are carried out within 10 calendar days.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on terms of developing railway route
Economy news 27 December 17:36
Uzbekistan gets ready for first IPO
Economy news 27 December 17:09
Uzbek Finance Ministry fires over 500 employees
Economy news 27 December 16:21
Over 200 Uzbek internal affairs employees brought to criminal responsibility
Central Asia 27 December 15:00
Uzbekistan, China eye to co-op more closely in fire safety
Uzbekistan 27 December 13:48
Uzbekistan to spend over 94B soums to improve territory of multi-apartment buildings
Uzbekistan 27 December 12:19
Uzbekistan, Korea to ink preferential trade deal
Economy news 27 December 10:27
Uzbekistan introduces new order for inspection of individuals’ cars
Uzbekistan 27 December 10:17
Uzbek president attends informal CIS summit
Uzbekistan 27 December 09:58
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan set to up trade turnover
Central Asia 27 December 09:19
Head office of Uzbekistan’s Trustbank to be reconstructed
Economy news 26 December 19:18
Uzbek company to buy technical services via tender
Tenders 26 December 16:57
Chinese business to help open big wholesale center in Samarkand
Uzbekistan 26 December 15:41
Uzbek president cuts country's economic growth forecast
Economy news 26 December 13:42
Uzbekistan seeks to up gas output in 2018
Oil&Gas 26 December 12:56
USD, euro and ruble exchange rates grow in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 26 December 11:41
President: Uzbekistan’s new image must begin with national culture
Uzbekistan 26 December 11:34
Russian company to search for gold in Uzbekistan
Economy news 26 December 11:18