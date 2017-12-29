Uzbek silkworm breeders plan to harvest cocoons 3 times a year

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 29

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Silkworm breeders in Uzbekistan’s Navoiy region plan to harvest cocoons three times a year, the Uzbek Labor Ministry said in a message Dec. 29.

Given that the silkworm breeders of China have experience in harvesting cocoons up to four times a year, silkworm breeders of the Navoiy region decided to use the knowledge of their Chinese counterparts.

For this purpose, a large investment project worth $2 million, designed for 5 years, is being implemented jointly by Uzbekistan’s Navoiy Ipak Kurti Urugi LLC and China’s Shandong Guantong Silkworm Eggs Corporation.

Currently, a two-story laboratory and additional buildings are being built in an area owned by the Uzbek enterprise with financial assistance from investors.

Old premises for cultivation and processing of silkworm eggs were repaired. Earlier, up to 20,000 boxes of silkworm eggs were harvested at these facilities, but this indicator has been brought to 52,000 after the modernization. The number of permanent employees has grown to 50.

Silkworm breeders in the Navoiy region have grown about 700 tons of cocoons this year.

