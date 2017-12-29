Uzbek silkworm breeders plan to harvest cocoons 3 times a year

29 December 2017 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 29

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Silkworm breeders in Uzbekistan’s Navoiy region plan to harvest cocoons three times a year, the Uzbek Labor Ministry said in a message Dec. 29.

Given that the silkworm breeders of China have experience in harvesting cocoons up to four times a year, silkworm breeders of the Navoiy region decided to use the knowledge of their Chinese counterparts.

For this purpose, a large investment project worth $2 million, designed for 5 years, is being implemented jointly by Uzbekistan’s Navoiy Ipak Kurti Urugi LLC and China’s Shandong Guantong Silkworm Eggs Corporation.

Currently, a two-story laboratory and additional buildings are being built in an area owned by the Uzbek enterprise with financial assistance from investors.

Old premises for cultivation and processing of silkworm eggs were repaired. Earlier, up to 20,000 boxes of silkworm eggs were harvested at these facilities, but this indicator has been brought to 52,000 after the modernization. The number of permanent employees has grown to 50.

Silkworm breeders in the Navoiy region have grown about 700 tons of cocoons this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Central Bank of Uzbekistan to strengthen analysis of inflation processes
Economy news 16:17
Uzbekistan to expand interbank money market in 2018
Economy news 15:48
Russia plans to build NPP in Uzbekistan
Business 15:29
Central Bank of Uzbekistan forecasts increase in money supply
Economy news 15:07
Uzbekistan, Russia agree on co-op in nuclear energy sector
Oil&Gas 13:04
Central Bank of Uzbekistan expects economic growth rates within 6 percent
Economy news 12:58
Uzbekistan's light industry enterprises export products for more than $1B
Economy news 11:47
Chinese company to create industrial mulberry growing park in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 10:56
Uzbek president instructs to develop chemical industry
Economy news 09:32
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to increase number of projects in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 09:27
Dollar exchange rate slightly fluctuates in Uzbekistan
Economy news 28 December 20:56
Uzbekistan to use int’l geodetic coordinate systems
Economy news 28 December 17:01
Uzbekistan Airways launches business aviation services
Economy news 28 December 16:22
Uzbek-Kyrgyz agreement on tax legislation issues enters into force
Uzbekistan 28 December 16:17
New network of gas stations to appear in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 28 December 15:44
Uzbekistan, Russia aim to create 'green corridor' for textile export
Economy news 28 December 12:51
Textile Technopark to appear in Uzbekistan next year
Economy news 28 December 12:05
Uzbekistan, Russia see rise in trade turnover
Economy news 28 December 10:24