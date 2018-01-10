Uzbek president tasks to increase Internet speed in country

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 10

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has urged to increase the Internet speed in the country by at least four times and significantly reduce the prices for using Internet.

Mirziyoyev made the remarks at a meeting dedicated to the development of information and communication technologies in Uzbekistan and ensuring national information security.

The president stressed that the average speed of Internet connection in CIS countries is ten times higher than in Uzbekistan.

This needs to be corrected by 2020, and communication operators need to invest resources in expanding the telecommunications network in remote areas, as well as in areas adjacent to roads and railways, Mirziyoyev said.

"I was told that 20 million people use Internet in the country, but due to limited range of services provided, most of the population uses it only for Telegram," said the president.

Currently, Uzbekistan uses Kazakhstan's traffic to access Internet, which it in turn purchases from Russia. Access to the global information network in the country remains one of the worst in the world. This concerns the price, traffic volume, page loading time, reliability of Internet connections.

The main reason for these problems experts say is almost monopolistic rights of the joint-stock company Uzbektelecom to own the main data transmission networks. Because of this, providers have to buy traffic from a monopolist, which sets its own conditions.

