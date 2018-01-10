Uzbek president tasks to increase Internet speed in country

10 January 2018 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 10

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has urged to increase the Internet speed in the country by at least four times and significantly reduce the prices for using Internet.

Mirziyoyev made the remarks at a meeting dedicated to the development of information and communication technologies in Uzbekistan and ensuring national information security.

The president stressed that the average speed of Internet connection in CIS countries is ten times higher than in Uzbekistan.

This needs to be corrected by 2020, and communication operators need to invest resources in expanding the telecommunications network in remote areas, as well as in areas adjacent to roads and railways, Mirziyoyev said.

"I was told that 20 million people use Internet in the country, but due to limited range of services provided, most of the population uses it only for Telegram," said the president.

Currently, Uzbekistan uses Kazakhstan's traffic to access Internet, which it in turn purchases from Russia. Access to the global information network in the country remains one of the worst in the world. This concerns the price, traffic volume, page loading time, reliability of Internet connections.

The main reason for these problems experts say is almost monopolistic rights of the joint-stock company Uzbektelecom to own the main data transmission networks. Because of this, providers have to buy traffic from a monopolist, which sets its own conditions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Uzbekistan intends to restore its aviation industry
Economy news 11:53
Uzbekistan seeks to speed up process of accession to WTO
Business 10:35
Tajik, Uzbek PMs to discuss demarcation of borders
Central Asia 10:32
Credit Suisse delegation in Uzbekistan for talks
Economy news 09:10
Foreign universities in Uzbekistan exempt from all taxes
Economy news 9 January 19:23
Berdimuhamedov: Uzbek-Turkmen trade, economic ties dynamically develop
Central Asia 9 January 17:40
Uzcard lifts all limits for cashing through ATMs
Economy news 9 January 17:29
Penjikent-Samarkand checkpoint to resume work on Tajik-Uzbek border
Tajikistan 9 January 17:20
American Venture Fund interested in Uzbek start-ups
ICT 9 January 17:20
Inflation rate in Uzbekistan’s consumer sector for 2017 revealed
Economy news 9 January 15:37
Income on corporate bonds of commercial banks grows in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 January 15:16
Tashkent Airport announces tender for purchasing detectors
Tenders 9 January 13:50
Uzbekistan Airways to buy services via tender
Tenders 9 January 13:44
Uzbek company’s shareholders approve terms of EBRD credit line
Economy news 9 January 13:08
GM Uzbekistan car manufacturing down
Economy news 9 January 10:55
Budget organizations receive tax benefits in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 January 10:44
"LUKOIL Uzbekistan" announces tender for purchase of oils
Tenders 9 January 09:16
Russia ready to finance construction of nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 9 January 08:18