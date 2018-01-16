Uzbekistan softens requirements for registration of foreigners

16 January 2018 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 16

By Mamed Dashdamirov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has softened requirements for registration of foreigners and stateless persons in Tashkent city and Tashkent region, the Justice Ministry told Trend Jan. 16.

In particular, by the order of the Justice Ministry, amendments and additions were made to the directive on notarial acts, according to which foreign citizens and stateless persons have to purchase residential property in a new building for at least 600 million soums in order to obtain a residence permit in the Tashkent region.

Earlier, this figure was 1.222 billion soums.

Foreign citizens and stateless persons who buy residential property only on the abovementioned conditions can apply for permanent residence in Tashkent and Tashkent region, the ministry noted.

(8,146.38 soums = $1 on Jan. 16)

