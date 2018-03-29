Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to expand regional co-op

29 March 2018 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan signed the final protocol in Fergana upon the results of the first meeting of the Council of plenipotentiary representatives of the government of the bordering regions of the two countries, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan reported on March 29.

According to the information, the meeting was chaired by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov.

The new format of cooperation was established by the initiative of the presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan and was fixed by the relevant Memorandum in September 2017.

The Council is called upon to carry out constant monitoring and analysis of the state of bilateral relations between the bordering areas, as well as to develop proposals aimed at deepening cooperation.

During the meeting of the Council, the issues of implementing a number of agreements on interregional cooperation, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, improving the conditions for citizens to cross the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border and the functioning of checkpoints, as well as other actual topics of bilateral relations were discussed.

A joint exhibition of export-oriented products of the Fergana, Namangan and Andijan regions was organized within the framework of the Council, as well as direct B2B dialogue between representatives of business circles of the two countries.

The parties expressed their mutual interest in further deepening and expanding cooperation in all areas between the bordering regions, paying special attention to the development of humanitarian ties. Several checkpoints have been already opened at the state border. The work in this direction will be continued.

The next meeting of the Council will be held on the territory of Kyrgyzstan in mutually agreed terms.

