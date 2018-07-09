Textile companies of Uzbekistan and US may launch joint investment projects

9 July 2018 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Representatives of more than 30 Uzbek companies - manufacturers of textile and garment-knitted products headed by the senior officials of the “Uztuqimachiliksanoat” (Uzbekistan Textile Industry) Association will participate in the international exhibitions "Apparelsourcing", "TexWorldUSA", "HomeTextilesSourcingExpo-2018" in New York on July 23-25, 2018.

Participation in the exhibition will contribute to the promotion and presentation of local textile and clothing-knitting industry, innovative achievements, the comprehensive familiarization of foreign visitors and exhibitors with the production potential of the country, as well as will provide broad opportunities for various joint investment projects with participation of US and international companies.

This is the third visit to the USA of the representatives of the “Uztuqimachiliksanoat” (Uzbekistan Textile Industry) Association over the past two years.

