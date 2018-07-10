Uzbekistan's population grows

10 July 2018 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

In the 1H2018, the resident population of Uzbekistan grew by 0.7 percent (243,400 people) and amounted to over 32.9 million people, the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan reported.

The urban population of the country amounted to 16,646,100 people (50.6 percent of the total population), the rural population – 16,254,000 (49.4 percent).

As of July 1, the largest population was observed in the Samarkand region – 3,753,300 people (11.4 percent of the total population) and in the Fergana region – 3,644,900 people (11.1 percent). The smallest population was observed in Navoi region – 964,700 people (2.9 percent) and in Syrdarya region – 821,900 people (2.5 percent).

The largest growth of population was registered in Surkhandarya region (2.1 percent), in Samarkand and Kashkadarya regions (2 percent), in Jizzakh region (1.9 percent) and Namangan region (1.8 percent). The lowest growth was in Karakalpakstan (1.4 percent) and Tashkent region (1.2 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan may carry out certification of Uzbek textile products
Economy news 12:51
Uzbekistan takes part in EU-Central Asia meeting in Ashgabat
Uzbekistan 12:43
Death rate in Tashkent decreases
Uzbekistan 12:04
Uzbekistan can become financial center of CIS
Economy news 10:27
Uzbekistan to open first metal processing plant in Tashkent
Economy news 10:11
China expanding investments in Uzbek economy
Economy news 09:54
Latest
Kazakh Invest expands co-op with UAE
Economy news 13:04
No shortage in gas supply to Iran’s power plants
Business 13:03
Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 13:01
One of SOCAR Polymer plants almost completed
Oil&Gas 12:52
Japan may carry out certification of Uzbek textile products
Economy news 12:51
Powers of president of Turkey may be transferred to vice president
Turkey 12:47
Uzbekistan takes part in EU-Central Asia meeting in Ashgabat
Uzbekistan 12:43
Developing Chovdar gold deposit to bring 300M manat to Azerbaijani economy
Economy news 12:36
Will Iran’s oil sales via stock exchange be effective?
Oil&Gas 12:20