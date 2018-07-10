Uzbekistan's population grows

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

In the 1H2018, the resident population of Uzbekistan grew by 0.7 percent (243,400 people) and amounted to over 32.9 million people, the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan reported.

The urban population of the country amounted to 16,646,100 people (50.6 percent of the total population), the rural population – 16,254,000 (49.4 percent).

As of July 1, the largest population was observed in the Samarkand region – 3,753,300 people (11.4 percent of the total population) and in the Fergana region – 3,644,900 people (11.1 percent). The smallest population was observed in Navoi region – 964,700 people (2.9 percent) and in Syrdarya region – 821,900 people (2.5 percent).

The largest growth of population was registered in Surkhandarya region (2.1 percent), in Samarkand and Kashkadarya regions (2 percent), in Jizzakh region (1.9 percent) and Namangan region (1.8 percent). The lowest growth was in Karakalpakstan (1.4 percent) and Tashkent region (1.2 percent).

